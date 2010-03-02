After Greece, a longer way to the euro

While most of Europe is swamped by debt and deficits, its poorhouse, Bulgaria, boasts financial health. The 2010 government budget envisions a 0.7 percent deficit. This is nearly 10 times below the average of the 16-member eurozone.

Bulgaria's inflation slowed down to an annual rate of close to two percent in 2009, from 12 percent a year before, while public debt equals 16 percent of GDP compared to almost 80 percent in the euro area.

In this context, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov ...