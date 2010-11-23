Greece will fix dates for Balkan EU membership

Greece plans to fix dates for the EU entry of Western Balkan states when it holds the EU's rotating presidency in 2014.

The target dates would be announced by a special summit of EU and Balkan state leaders that Athens is planning to boost the enlargement process, Greek foreign minister Dimitris Droutsas said in Brussels on Monday (22 November). However, diplomats in Brussels are sceptical about the initiative.

When Greece chaired the EU in 2003, it hosted a successful summit in T...