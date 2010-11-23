Ad
euobserver
Macedonian foreign minister Antonio Milososki (left) and prime minister Nikola Gruevski (centre); Greek foreign minister Dimitris Droutsas (right). (Photo: MIA press agency)

Greece will fix dates for Balkan EU membership

by Svetlana Jovanovska and Augustin Palokaj,

Greece plans to fix dates for the EU entry of Western Balkan states when it holds the EU's rotating presidency in 2014.

The target dates would be announced by a special summit of EU and Balkan state leaders that Athens is planning to boost the enlargement process, Greek foreign minister Dimitris Droutsas said in Brussels on Monday (22 November). However, diplomats in Brussels are sceptical about the initiative.

When Greece chaired the EU in 2003, it hosted a successful summit in T...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Macedonian foreign minister Antonio Milososki (left) and prime minister Nikola Gruevski (centre); Greek foreign minister Dimitris Droutsas (right). (Photo: MIA press agency)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections