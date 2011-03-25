Nato to enforce no-fly zone on Libya

Nato has agreed to enforce the no-fly zone over Libya, while the role of a new 'political committee' to include Arab countries is to be determined in the following days. EU leaders have also agreed to adopt new oil and gas sanctions on Gaddafi.

