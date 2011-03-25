Ad
euobserver
Anders Fogh Rasmussen said Nato will enforce the no-fly zone (Photo: Nato)

Nato to enforce no-fly zone on Libya

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Nato has agreed to enforce the no-fly zone over Libya, while the role of a new 'political committee' to include Arab countries is to be determined in the following days. EU leaders have also agreed to adopt new oil and gas sanctions on Gaddafi.

After four days of squabbles over whether or not Nato should take over military command of Operation Odyssey Dawn, the 28 member countries in Brussels on Thursday (24 March) agreed for the alliance to enforce the no-fly zone over Libya, Nato secr...

