Ad
euobserver

Blair named Middle East envoy amid reservations

by Helena Spongenberg,

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair has been officially named as a Middle East envoy hours after being replaced by new UK leader Gordon Brown. But the move has not been met with universal approval.

Mr Blair is to become the official negotiator for the Middle East Quartet partners - the European Union, Russia, the UN and the US - it was confirmed on Wednesday (27 June), with his mission set to start in the next few weeks in new offices in Jerusalem.

Speaking before British parlia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections