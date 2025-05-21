Ad
euobserver
Amnesty International says the latest move is a cynical attempt to evade the EU’s refugee protection responsibilities (Photo: Sara Prestianni)

EU lays groundwork to more easily offshore asylum

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU states can more easily turn back asylum seekers and send them abroad under newly tweaked legislative proposals from the European Commission.

The move on Tuesday (20 May) is part of a wider bid by the EU to curtail irregular migration and have other countries shoulder applications for asylum on its behalf with rights groups like Amnesty International and the...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Amnesty International says the latest move is a cynical attempt to evade the EU’s refugee protection responsibilities (Photo: Sara Prestianni)

euobserver

