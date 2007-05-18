Ad
Ankara - slipping away from Europe? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Turkey angered by Sarkozy 'Mediterranean Union' idea

by Renata Goldirova,

Turkey has strongly criticised a proposal, floated by France's new president Nicolas Sarkozy, to set up a "Mediterranean Union" as an alternative to the country's bid for full EU membership, urging the French leader to respect the commitments of the past.

"Turkey is a country that has started [accession] negotiations with the European Union. The negotiations started on the basis of a [EU] decision which was taken unanimously, including France," Turkey's foreign minister Abdullah Gul w...

