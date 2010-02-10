Ad
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU presses for better relations among Balkan neighbours

by Zeljko Pantelic,

The European Union is telling countries from the Western Balkans that better relations amongst themselves are key to accelerating their progress towards the EU.\n \nAccording to EU diplomats in Brussels, politicians from Balkan countries are being reminded in private talks that regional co-operation and good neighbourhood relations are also formal conditions in the enlargement process.

The message has become more important after two clear examples of how unresolved disputes can prevent ...

