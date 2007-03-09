EU struggles on renewable energy goals

Updated Friday 10.00am CET EU leaders neared an agreement on binding targets for renewable energy on Thursday but are still bickering over the details with several countries wanting to ensure energy autonomy in how they reach the target.
"Member states were asking are we really going to achieve these goals," said German chancellor Angela Merkel to explain the lack of concrete agreement on whether renewable energy should account for 20 percent of energy consumption by 20...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here