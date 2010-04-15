Ad
euobserver
The suspected criminals' freedom is secured by official documents (Photo: EUobserver)

With two passports, Balkan criminals go free

by Aleksandar Manasiev and Branimir Djokic,

Their names are known. Their images have circulated on the web for years. They are wanted for war crimes, murders, cigarette smuggling, money laundering or corruption. But in spite of international arrest warrants - Branimir Glavas, Stanko Subotic, Ante Jelavic, Dragan Daravelski and Vladislav Tamburkovski - remain at large.

These suspected criminals' freedom is secured, oddly enough, by official documents. Thanks to their dual citizenship, criminals from the Balkans can simply cross th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The suspected criminals' freedom is secured by official documents (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections