With two passports, Balkan criminals go free

Their names are known. Their images have circulated on the web for years. They are wanted for war crimes, murders, cigarette smuggling, money laundering or corruption. But in spite of international arrest warrants - Branimir Glavas, Stanko Subotic, Ante Jelavic, Dragan Daravelski and Vladislav Tamburkovski - remain at large.

These suspected criminals' freedom is secured, oddly enough, by official documents. Thanks to their dual citizenship, criminals from the Balkans can simply cross th...