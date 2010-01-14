Europe's northern regions most innovative

Northern European regions are among the most innovative places on the continent while the ones in southern and eastern Europe offer a more mixed picture, a recent study shows.
Regions in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Great Britain, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria are the most innovative in Europe, the 2009 Regional Innovation Scoreboard published by the Italy-based Institute for the Protection and Security of the Citizen together with University of Maastricht universit...
