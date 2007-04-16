Ad
EU spending hit 99 percent of the planned budget in 2006 (Photo: EUobserver)

EU spending closer to budget target

by Helena Spongenberg,

The European Union has become better at spending money resulting in EU capitals getting back less of their annual membership fee, the European Commission has announced.

The surplus is the lowest since 2000 with the EU executive arguing that it is becoming better at managing EU funds and hitting the target of EU funding by a factor of 99 percent, it said on Friday (13 April).

Out of the €107.4 billion EU spending finally agreed on for 2006 only €950 million was left unused - down f...

