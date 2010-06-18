Ad
Boiko Borisov, Bulgaria's strongman, in the uniform of a police general. At his side, former interior minister Georgi Petkanov (Photo: Viktor Giltyai, Trud Daily, Sofia)

Merkel's favorite Balkan leader disappoints Bulgarians

by VESSELIN ZHELEV,

He is German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bulgarian darling. She and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso hope he will justify the controversial admission of his country to the EU. He is supposed to rid it of crime and corruption, modernise its economy and institutions and raise living standards.

Instead, Bulgaria's Prime Minister is increasingly accused of establishing what many see as close to a police state. Some critics already describe 51-year-old Boiko Borisov, a former...

