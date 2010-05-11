Ad
euobserver
Serge Brammertz's report is due out mid June (Photo: United Nations)

Brammertz wants to see arrests

by Zeljko Pantelic,

Save a last minute surprise, Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), will not be in position to point to substantial new positive developments in his forthcoming report on Serbian co-operation with the body.

Sources, who had a chance to speak to Mr Brammertz ahead of his May 12 to 14 visit to Belgrade, said the report to the UN Security Council, expected in mid-June, will not go beyond the last one presented in December...

