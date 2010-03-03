Visa-free travel brings Balkan asylum seekers to Belgium

A wave of asylum seekers not seen since the end of the post-Yugoslav conflicts has arrived in Belgium from Serbia and Macedonia, alarming the authorities.

Since January 1, more than 400 Serb and 500 Macedonian citizens have reported to the Belgian authorities. In 2009, a total of 201 came from Macedonia and 514 from Serbia.

"It is obvious that these numbers reflect the difficult social and economic situation in that region. But we firmly believe that their arrival is linked to th...