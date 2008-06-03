Ad
euobserver
The head of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation has come out against biofuels (Photo: Notat)

Western biofuel policies 'incomprehensible,' says UN

by Leigh Phillips,

A UN summit in Rome gathering together world leaders and food and agriculture experts has seen a showdown on EU and US biofuels policies and agricultural subsidies.

One UN official called the policies "incomprehensible," while development organisations and the biofuels industry campaigned fiercely to try to influence the meeting's outcome.

In an impassioned speech, Jacques Diouf, the director-general of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation told some 60 heads of state that it i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The head of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation has come out against biofuels (Photo: Notat)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections