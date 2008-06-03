Western biofuel policies 'incomprehensible,' says UN

A UN summit in Rome gathering together world leaders and food and agriculture experts has seen a showdown on EU and US biofuels policies and agricultural subsidies.

One UN official called the policies "incomprehensible," while development organisations and the biofuels industry campaigned fiercely to try to influence the meeting's outcome.

In an impassioned speech, Jacques Diouf, the director-general of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation told some 60 heads of state that it i...