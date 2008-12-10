Energy and climate change shape EU security strategy

Climate change and energy security, as well as cyber-crime and piracy are new threats identified in the renewed European security strategy to be adopted at the EU summit on 11-12 December, according to a draft seen by EUobserver.

The bloc's security strategy update, Providing security in a changing world, an 18 page-long document, sets out the old and new threats the EU is facing and the plans to reinforce capabilities and administrative structures in response.

