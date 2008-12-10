Ad
euobserver
Climate change and the race for Arctic resources are identified as threats to EU security (Photo: Wikipedia)

Energy and climate change shape EU security strategy

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Climate change and energy security, as well as cyber-crime and piracy are new threats identified in the renewed European security strategy to be adopted at the EU summit on 11-12 December, according to a draft seen by EUobserver.

The bloc's security strategy update, Providing security in a changing world, an 18 page-long document, sets out the old and new threats the EU is facing and the plans to reinforce capabilities and administrative structures in response.

Part of the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Climate change and the race for Arctic resources are identified as threats to EU security (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections