Roma have been expelled from camps in France and returned to Romania and Bulgaria (Photo: Council of Europe)

Romanian former tennis star enters Roma controversy

by Dan Alexe,

Ilie Nastase, a former tennis star and still among the most admired personalities in his native Romania, has publicly supported the expulsion of Gypsies from France, proposing that they be deported en masse inside Romania to a region inhabited by ethnic Hungarians.

"This would modify the ethnic composition of that region," Mr Nastase was quoted as saying on Thursday (7 October) by the Romanian ProSport paper.

The 64-year-old winner of seven Grand Slam titles in the 1970s said Fre...

