euobserver
Business groups say the posted workers directive adequately protects workers' rights (Photo: Notat)

Commission consults unions, business amid fears of unrest

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

With EU under threat of rising social unrest as citizens feel the effects of the economic crisis, the European Commission has for the first time ever invited business and social representatives to attend one of its normally private weekly meetings.

The meeting (25 February) comes as several member states – including France, the UK, Ireland, Latvia, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Greece – have seen protests by thousands of workers, civil servants, farmers, youth and other citizens - furious at ...

Tags

Latest News

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

euobserver

