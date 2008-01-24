Ad
euobserver

EU climate plan gets cool reception from business and green groups

by Leigh Phillips,

The European Commission on Wednesday (23 January) unveiled wide-ranging proposals on how the EU is to tackle climate change.

The package has had a mixed reception, with green organisations generally saying it does not go far enough while the business lobby fears industry's competitiveness could be harmed.

The renewable energy producers was decidedly content with the support they are now receiving from the commission.

"The solar thermal sector welcomes the renewables directiv...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections