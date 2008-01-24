EU climate plan gets cool reception from business and green groups

The European Commission on Wednesday (23 January) unveiled wide-ranging proposals on how the EU is to tackle climate change.
The package has had a mixed reception, with green organisations generally saying it does not go far enough while the business lobby fears industry's competitiveness could be harmed.
The renewable energy producers was decidedly content with the support they are now receiving from the commission.
"The solar thermal sector welcomes the renewables directiv...
