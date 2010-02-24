Bulgarians force Van Rompuy to clarify speech on European roots

An internet pressure group composed of more than 300 Bulgarians on Tuesday (23 February) forced European Council President Herman Van Rompuy to clarify a controversial speech in which he confined Europe's cultural and historical roots to "Middle Age Latin Christianity" and 18th century Enlightenment.

The Bulgarians signed up to a Facebook cause urging Mr Van Rompuy to apologise or explain why he ignored their 1,300 plus year-old state along with Ancient Greece, Rome, the Byzantine Empir...