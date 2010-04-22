Ad
UK health authorities are not seeking commercial advantage by the incentive scheme (Photo: Flickr)

UK big pharma loses EU court battle over cheaper drugs

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

UK pharmaceutical firms have been defeated in their attempt to put an end to British government incentives to doctors to supply patients with cheaper but equivalent medicines.

The European Court of Justice rejected a complaint by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) that such National Health Service (NHS) schemes were not an illegal inducement under EU law.

In order to reduce public expenditure, the public health authorities in England and Wales introduced...

