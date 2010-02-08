Barroso team set for parliament approval after lengthy delay

The new European Commission team is set to win a confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday (9 February) after a three month delay and a prolonged period of infighting between the EU's two main institutions.

The 27-member college, headed for a second time running by Portugal's centre-right Jose Manuel Barroso, looks certain to achieve the majority needed at the early afternoon vote to finally allow it to take up office for the next five years.

The vote will put an end to a virtual p...