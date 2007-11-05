Italy moves to expel EU nationals as part of crime crackdown

Italian authorities have started rounding up Romanian immigrants illegally residing in the country following a fast-track adoption of a decree allowing expulsions of EU citizens who pose a threat to public security.
The country's government adopted the measures last week following a sharp rise of crime blamed mainly on foreign nationals, particularly from Romania whose citizens have been accused of 76 murders since June.
The latest case which has sparked a public outcry involved ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here