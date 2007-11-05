Ad
Italy's government adopted the measures following a sharp rise of crime blamed mainly on foreign nationals (Photo: European Commission)

Italy moves to expel EU nationals as part of crime crackdown

by Lucia Kubosova,

Italian authorities have started rounding up Romanian immigrants illegally residing in the country following a fast-track adoption of a decree allowing expulsions of EU citizens who pose a threat to public security.

The country's government adopted the measures last week following a sharp rise of crime blamed mainly on foreign nationals, particularly from Romania whose citizens have been accused of 76 murders since June.

The latest case which has sparked a public outcry involved ...

