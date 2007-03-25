Merkel vows to continue confidential EU constitution strategy

German leader Angela Merkel has said she will continue to apply her strategy of reviving the EU constitution by holding confidential talks with national officials, despite criticism that the strategy impedes democratic debate.
After an informal summit with EU leaders in Berlin on Sunday (25 March), Ms Merkel rejected criticism, predominantly from the Czech Republic, over the way she prepared the Berlin Declaration marking the 50th anniversary of the union - a method she wants to contin...
