EU regions to get quicker aid for green projects

Europe's regions must seize the opportunity of the economic crisis and use EU money for green investments and jobs, regional policy commissioner Danuta Hubner has said in an interview.

"We see clearly today that nobody is immune to this crisis. Some months ago, the fast-growing new member states, which had traditional financial systems, thought they would stay untouched by the crisis. But it is clear that gradually the crisis is getting into every piece of European territory. We have to...