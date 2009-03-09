Ad
euobserver
Ms Hubner: the EU commission wants to help regions invest in green technologies (Photo: European Commission)

EU regions to get quicker aid for green projects

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Europe's regions must seize the opportunity of the economic crisis and use EU money for green investments and jobs, regional policy commissioner Danuta Hubner has said in an interview.

"We see clearly today that nobody is immune to this crisis. Some months ago, the fast-growing new member states, which had traditional financial systems, thought they would stay untouched by the crisis. But it is clear that gradually the crisis is getting into every piece of European territory. We have to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities
Ms Hubner: the EU commission wants to help regions invest in green technologies (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections