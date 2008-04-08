New commissioner asked 'rude question' about age

Androula Vassiliou, a former first lady of Cyprus and the country's new EU commissioner-designate, has revealed that she does not like people asking her age.

On Tuesday (8 April), her spokesperson refused to reveal how old Ms Vassiliou is following a journalist's question, saying it was "rude" to ask and inappropriate to speak about a woman's age.

"In Greek, in our culture, it is a bit rude to ask for a woman's age. So if you insist that much, I would suggest that you do some rese...