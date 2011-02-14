Nato: Russian hard men not packing much punch

Russia could fight one small war in the west but not one in the east or two at the same time, a secret Nato analysis of the Kremlin's military capacity says.
"Nato ... concluded that Russian armed forces were: able to respond to a small to mid-sized local and regional conflict in its western region; not able to respond to two small conflicts in different geographical areas simultaneously; not able to conduct large scale conventional operations," the
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.