euobserver
The scheme's 28 affiliated companies include major internationals such as software giant Microsoft (Photo: EUobserver)

Business organisation to be removed from European Parliament

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Parliament is to take steps to sever the close links it has with a business scheme that operates from within the Brussels assembly to boost contacts between MEPs and companies.

The European Business and Parliament Scheme (EBPS), whose patron is parliament chief Hans-Gert Poettering, has an office in the parliament and its employees share the same email address as euro-deputies.

The set-up - after two initial refusals because of lack of space - was approved on 26 Septe...

euobserver

