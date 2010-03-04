Ad
euobserver
Jan-Peter Balkenende - The Dutch government collapsed last month following a dispute over troop commitments to Afghanistan (Photo: Wikipedia)

Change of Dutch government set to delay Serbia's EU bid

by Zeljko Pantelic,

Early elections in the Netherlands following the collapse of Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenende's coalition could delay the processing of Serbia's application for EU membership, according to a senior Dutch politician.

But the expected decision on ratification of the Stabilisation and Association agreement (SAA) with Serbia will probably not be affected.

Both issues are likely to figure on the agenda when EU foreign ministers meet on 14 June. Under EU rules, the EU Council has t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Jan-Peter Balkenende - The Dutch government collapsed last month following a dispute over troop commitments to Afghanistan (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections