Change of Dutch government set to delay Serbia's EU bid

Early elections in the Netherlands following the collapse of Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenende's coalition could delay the processing of Serbia's application for EU membership, according to a senior Dutch politician.
But the expected decision on ratification of the Stabilisation and Association agreement (SAA) with Serbia will probably not be affected.
Both issues are likely to figure on the agenda when EU foreign ministers meet on 14 June. Under EU rules, the EU Council has t...
