Regional assembly loses chief after Italian elections

The first female chief of the EU's regional assembly is about to stand down less than two months into her five-year mandate, as she lost elections in her home Italian region of Piedmont.

Mercedes Bresso, an Italian Socialist, was the incumbent in a razor-thin race against a candidate from the hard-right Northern League, which governs together with Silvio Berlusconi's political group. She lost by 0.3 percent of the vote, according to exit polls.

Ms Bresso accepted her loss, but ins...