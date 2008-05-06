Mandelson urges Irish farmers to keep treaty and trade talks separate

EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson has urged Irish farmers to refrain from linking next month's vote on the Lisbon Treaty to ongoing world trade talks.

"I don't think the Doha talks should get mixed up with the Lisbon Treaty or any referendum on it. Rejecting the treaty would not be in Ireland's interests, it wouldn't be in Europe's interests," said Mr Mandelson on Tuesday (6 May).

The commissioner, who represents the EU in the global trade liberalisation negotiations known as ...