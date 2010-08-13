Another government, another education reform in Hungary

It is an ever recurring ambition for incoming governments in Hungary to roll back on their predecessors' reforms of the education system. This time, with the Christian Democrats having gained power, it is to be a conservative shift, eliminating the liberal views predominant in recent years. According to the new doctrine, the education system is to convey not only knowledge but also values.

The Fidesz government's "School, Morality, Knowledge" program wants the new core curriculum to "s...