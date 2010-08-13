Ad
euobserver
The education system is to convey not only knowledge but also values (Photo: Gergely Tury, HVG)

Another government, another education reform in Hungary

by Janos Dobszay and Gyorgy Folk,

It is an ever recurring ambition for incoming governments in Hungary to roll back on their predecessors' reforms of the education system. This time, with the Christian Democrats having gained power, it is to be a conservative shift, eliminating the liberal views predominant in recent years. According to the new doctrine, the education system is to convey not only knowledge but also values.

The Fidesz government's "School, Morality, Knowledge" program wants the new core curriculum to "s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The education system is to convey not only knowledge but also values (Photo: Gergely Tury, HVG)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections