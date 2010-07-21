Fidesz versus the IMF

The Hungarian government has for now failed in its negotiations on a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). They could not unite on a programme. As a result, the forint has fallen sharply and risk premiums for bonds rocketed.
Politics kill fiscal liability is the conclusion investment bank Morgan Stanley reaches in its analysis of the interrupted talks between the centre-right Hungarian government and the IMF-European Commission. International partners temporarily aba...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here