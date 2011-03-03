MEPs take note of attacks on EU press freedom

European governments are using wiretaps, the threat of large fines and the prospect of psychiatric testing to intimidate journalists and muzzle the region's free press, according to stakeholders and experts in the field.
A shortage of funds and an over-concentration of media ownership are also key problems facing the sector, participants at a conference organised by the European Parliament's Socialist group said on Thursday (3 March).
Traditionally seen as a 'fourth estate' char...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here