Ad
euobserver
Hungary is not the only country where media face restrictions, warn critics (Photo: GiantsFanatic)

MEPs take note of attacks on EU press freedom

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European governments are using wiretaps, the threat of large fines and the prospect of psychiatric testing to intimidate journalists and muzzle the region's free press, according to stakeholders and experts in the field.

A shortage of funds and an over-concentration of media ownership are also key problems facing the sector, participants at a conference organised by the European Parliament's Socialist group said on Thursday (3 March).

Traditionally seen as a 'fourth estate' char...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Hungary is not the only country where media face restrictions, warn critics (Photo: GiantsFanatic)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections