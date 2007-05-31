UK to introduce carbon labels to fight climate change

Consumers in the UK will soon be able to judge the environmental impact of goods they buy, as London is taking steps to introduce carbon labels for all products sold in shops – in further proof of how climate change has moved up the political agenda in the last few months.

"This will be fundamental in our efforts to move Britain towards a low-carbon economy in the decades ahead", environment minister Ian Pearson was cited as saying by UK daily the Guardian.

In the next 18 months...