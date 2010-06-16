Ad
Acting Moldovan president Mihai Ghimpu was not keen on dissolving the Parliament for fear of a possible Communist electoral victory. (Photo: Romania Libera)

Moldova's parliament wriggles out of political deadlock

by Dan Alexe,

Today's news could have been that Moldova has no parliament, after eight months of having no president either. The unpalatable perspective has convinced a majority of the country's legislature to end the protracted dispute about how to designate the next Moldovan president.

So instead of dissolving the parliament, a referendum will be organised in September. Voters will be asked to decide whether the head of state should be elected by a popular vote, or whether parliament should conti...

Acting Moldovan president Mihai Ghimpu was not keen on dissolving the Parliament for fear of a possible Communist electoral victory. (Photo: Romania Libera)

