Moldova's parliament wriggles out of political deadlock

Today's news could have been that Moldova has no parliament, after eight months of having no president either. The unpalatable perspective has convinced a majority of the country's legislature to end the protracted dispute about how to designate the next Moldovan president.
So instead of dissolving the parliament, a referendum will be organised in September. Voters will be asked to decide whether the head of state should be elected by a popular vote, or whether parliament should conti...
