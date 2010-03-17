Croatia under EU pressure over shipyards

Croatia has come under increasing pressure by the European Union to let its bloated and heavily subsidised shipbuilding industry go bankrupt if it cannot be privatised successfully.
The government in Zagreb has been asked to commit itself in writing to that position. Several member states have made it a precondition for starting negotiations on competition policy in the EU membership talks with Croatia.
Competition is one of three which have yet to be opened. In a letter sent las...
