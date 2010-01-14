Ad
euobserver
Ms Jeleva at her EP hearing on Tuesday (12 January) (Photo: EUobserver)

Barroso's Bulgarian problem

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria's beleaguered commissioner designate, Rumiana Jeleva, is creating a problem for the European Commission pPresident, Jose Manuel Barroso.

The 40 year-old Bulgarian foreign minister, a choice of her Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, was a stunning disappointment at her confirmation hearing in the EU parliament development committee on Tuesday, raising questions about the quality of choices for the next commission.

She failed to answer allegations that she concealed a busines...

Tags

