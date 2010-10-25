EU business guilty of environmental doublespeak, say NGOs

A number of Europe's largest businesses are slowing the pace of environmental reform in the US, while simultaneously warning the EU not to push ahead with greater greenhouse gas emission cuts until other developed regions do likewise, a new report has claimed.
The study published on Monday (25 October) by the Climate Action Network Europe, a collection of 130 European environmental and development NGOs, said eight major European firms had contributed $240,200 to US senators who deny cl...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here