Demonstration by the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (Photo: Claudiu Padurean)

Hungarian ultra-nationalist missionaries fail in Transylvania

by Claudiu Padurean,

The Hungarian far-right party Jobbik has failed in its drive to attract sympathisers among the Hungarian minority in Transylvania, Romania.

This summer, Jobbik opened a local antenna in Targu-Mures, called the "Jobbik Circle of Friends" but until now the Hungarian nationalist local formation received only a handful of members on top of its 17 founders. Vitus Urs, vice-president of the "Jobbik Circle of Friends", acknowledged that "all in all, we have only 27 members; we are still waiti...

