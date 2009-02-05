Ad
France has been out of NATO's military structures for more than 40 years (Photo: NATO)

France preparing return to NATO

by Elitsa Vucheva,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his advisers are in the final phase of preparing France's return to NATO's military structures, after Paris obtained US-backing for two senior command positions.

US national security adviser James Jones has agreed in principle with Jean-David Levitte, a diplomatic adviser to President Sarkozy, that French officers could take over the reins of the Allied Command Transformation unit based in Norfolk, Virginia (US), according to a report in French daily...

