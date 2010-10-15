Ad
euobserver
New Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte is to take a tough stance on the arrest of war criminals (Photo: Jos van Zetten)

New Dutch government to take tough stance on Serbian accession

by Zeljko Pantelic,

The new Dutch government is committed to a much stricter position on Serbia than its predecessors, according to government sources.

The incoming coalition, led by new liberal Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his Christian Democrat deputy Maxime Verhagen, will make the arrest of Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic a precondition for Serbia's membership of the EU.

Mladic, together with Goran Hadzic, is wanted by the International Criminal Tribunal in The Hague for genocide in...

