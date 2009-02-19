Ad
euobserver
Walter Veltroni stepped down as leader of the Democrats

Crisis has returned the conversation to the left, say EP Socialists

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Declaring the centre-left to be the big electoral winners of the fall-out of the economic crisis, Poul Nyrup Rasmussen, Danish MEP and president of the PES, said on Wednesday (18 February) that free-market ideology was now dead and that the left has the answers.

"There's a new paradigm after the crisis: No one can go it alone anymore," he said at a debate on the state of the European left and the ongoing recession in Brussels organised by the Friends of Europe think-tank.

"We are ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Walter Veltroni stepped down as leader of the Democrats

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections