Ad
euobserver
Tallinn in Estonia recently made public transport free for its citizens (Photo: EC)

Local politicians urged to pick up the slack on climate policy

Regions & Cities
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Film star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger unleashed lashings of can-do attitude on a group of European mayors in Brussels on Monday (24 June), saying it is up to local politicians to tackle climate change as global talks falter.

"Each of you has an enormous opportunity to fight climate change," he told the gathering of around 300 mayors, who have voluntarily committed their cities to improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gases.

He urged the local...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities

Related articles

Poorest regions get least out of EU funding
Tallinn in Estonia recently made public transport free for its citizens (Photo: EC)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections