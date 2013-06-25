Local politicians urged to pick up the slack on climate policy

Film star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger unleashed lashings of can-do attitude on a group of European mayors in Brussels on Monday (24 June), saying it is up to local politicians to tackle climate change as global talks falter.

"Each of you has an enormous opportunity to fight climate change," he told the gathering of around 300 mayors, who have voluntarily committed their cities to improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gases.

He urged the local...