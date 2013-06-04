Irregular border-crossings halved, EU commission says

Irregular migration into the EU fell to its lowest level since 2008, the European Commission revealed Monday (3 June).

A total of 13,600 irregular crossings were reported at the EU's Schengen borders in the last three months of 2012, a 52 percent reduction on 2011. The figures form part of a Schengen 'health check' covering six months from November - April 2013, by the EU executive on the functioning of the Schengen area.

The Schengen agreement offers passport-free travel to more ...