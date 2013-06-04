Ad
Irregular immigration down 50 percent, says commission (Photo: wfbakker2)

Irregular border-crossings halved, EU commission says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Irregular migration into the EU fell to its lowest level since 2008, the European Commission revealed Monday (3 June).

A total of 13,600 irregular crossings were reported at the EU's Schengen borders in the last three months of 2012, a 52 percent reduction on 2011. The figures form part of a Schengen 'health check' covering six months from November - April 2013, by the EU executive on the functioning of the Schengen area.

The Schengen agreement offers passport-free travel to more ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

