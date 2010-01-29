Ad
The European Parliament has gained political clout over the last few years (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs seek powers to force resignation of single commissioners

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Parliament is set for new political powers allowing it to seek the resignation of an individual European Commissioner, following a working relations agreement sealed earlier this week by senior MEPs and commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso.

Due to be voted on 9 February, the draft power-sharing deal suggests that Mr Barroso must "seriously consider" whether to ask an individual commissioner to step down if parliament withdraws its confidence. If he chooses not to let the co...

