EU slaps ban on Brazilian beef imports

The European Union is to impose a total ban on imports of beef from Brazil as of today (31 January) as a protection against foot-and-mouth disease.

The ban, which affects all beef from the country without exception, comes a month after the EU warned Brazil that only meat from a list of authorised farms would be permitted from the end of January.

But no list was agreed to.

"There is no positive list for the time being," said health and consumer protection commissioner Markos ...