Africa shock to cause 'sea change' in EU foreign policy

The European Commission has promised a "sea change" to the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), with critics saying that recent events in north Africa have highlighted its ineffectual nature.

Stricter "conditionality" attached to EU funds and greater "differentiation" between how much target states receive are two ideas due to come up in a forthcoming review of the policy, a commission spokeswoman said on Thursday (24 February).

"We do recognise that lessons need to be learnt," ...