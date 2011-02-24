Ad
euobserver
Member states such as France and Spain would like to see more EU funding directed southwards (Photo: wonker)

Africa shock to cause 'sea change' in EU foreign policy

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has promised a "sea change" to the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), with critics saying that recent events in north Africa have highlighted its ineffectual nature.

Stricter "conditionality" attached to EU funds and greater "differentiation" between how much target states receive are two ideas due to come up in a forthcoming review of the policy, a commission spokeswoman said on Thursday (24 February).

"We do recognise that lessons need to be learnt," ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Member states such as France and Spain would like to see more EU funding directed southwards (Photo: wonker)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections