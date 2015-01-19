German Pirate MEP kicks off EU copyright debate

There should be one copyright law that applies to all EU member states, fixing the legal “absurdities” of the current regime, according to German pirate MEP Julia Reda.

She presented her report on copyright reform to journalists on Monday (19 January) in a bid to shape the debate ahead of an expected European Commission proposal later this year.

“The rules are so opaque and so different from member state to member state, that it becomes extremely difficult to actually follow them”...