Scotland on verge of 'independence lite'

Travelers to Scotland, beware. In buses, pubs and street rallies, people have only one thing on their mind these days: Scottish independence. They wear bumper stickers with “Yes” or “No thanks”, dye their hair white and blue, sing folk songs and hand out leaflets. Posters are everywhere.

For the yes camp, it is about a nation going its own way, breaking away from a political elite in Westminister.

To “naysayers”, it is a foolish decision instigated by populists, that will ruin two...